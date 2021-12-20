XENIA — Robin Ann Koehler, age 64 of Xenia passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Kettering Medical Center following complications resulting from a very brief illness. She was born July 25, 1957 in Xenia, the daughter of John McCullough and Virginia (Baity) McCullough Schafer. She was preceded in death by her father. Robin is survived by her husband of 44 years, Vincent David Koehler, her mother: Ginny Schafer of FL; children: Vincent David Koehler, II of Xenia; Joshua (Julie) of New Hampshire; Aaron (Bethany) of Arkansas; Benjamin of Xenia; Bob of Seattle, WA; Anthony “Chuck” of Xenia; Timothy of Dayton; Mary Catherine, Christopher and Andrew all of Xenia; 6 grandchildren; siblings: Carrie Bogdan; JW McCullough; James and Scott Camp; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. Robin graduated from Xenia High School, Class of 1975 and attended Wright State University briefly where she met Vincent David Koehler. She was a proud and supportive military wife for 28 years. She had been a US Postal worker. Robin was a member of the Yellow Rockers Square Dancing Club, active with the BSA Troop 140-St. Brigid; and founding member of the St. Clair Fraternity of the Secular Franciscans in Abilene, Texas. She was currently a member of the St. Brigid Catholic Church. Robin had stated during her illness that she was very appreciative for the wonderful life she had been blessed with. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 3 PM Wednesday, December 22nd at St. Brigid Catholic Church. Friends may gather Wednesday from 2 PM at the church until the time of Mass. (McColaugh Funeral Home has been entrusted with her services.) Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.

