DAYTON — Luther Dennis Garrett, 85, of Dayton and Cleveland, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. He was born November 27, 1936, in Pulaski, Tennessee, the son of Luther and Mary Lissie Brashears Garrett. He was a retired trucker and a proud member of his local Teamsters. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn (Redway) Garrett, whom he married, November 27, 1965, a daughter, Denise Garrett, Dayton, a son, Mark (Mary) Garrett, Deersville, OH, three grandchildren, Rachel (Jeff) Gallucci, North Olmstead, Thomas Funk, and Danielle Garrett, of Deersville, three great-grandchildren, Nick, Katie, and Dylan Gallucci, a sister, Bivian Manning, Lawrenceburg, TN, by several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by three brothers. Dennis will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A Celebration of Dennis’ life will be held at 7pm, Friday, February 25, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Pastor Ronald Swiger officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm Friday until service time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH, 45420, or to McKinley Elementary School PTO, 829 Colorado Dr., Xenia, OH, 45385, for programs that promote the joy of reading. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.