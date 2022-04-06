FAIRBORN — Keith Kreiger, age 76 of Fairborn, passed away Monday April 4, 2022 at Hospice of Dayton, He was born November 27, 1945 in Dayton, the son of the late Fred and Maxine (Abbott) Kreiger. Keith served his country in the US Army and followed with employment with Dayton Power and Light, retiring after 35 years of service. He then served as a bus driver with the Fairborn City Schools and retired after 16 years. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Kent Kreiger. Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Kim; three children, Chris (Jennifer) Cotterman, Craig (Jenica) Cotterman, Kelly (Jay) Fent; nine grandchildren, Courtney, Emily, Maddix, Capri, Conor, Cooper, Max, Orion, Maia; two brothers, Kevin Kreiger, Kurt Kreiger; a sister, Kathy (Bill) Tolmich; as well as nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday April 10, 2022 from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. A funeral service will be held Monday April 11, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Abiding Christ Lutheran Church, 326 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastors Craig Fourman and June Fryman officiating. Military honors will be rendered at the conclusion of the service. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Keith’s memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/04/web1_Krieger_InPixio.jpg https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/04/web1_amflag1.jpg