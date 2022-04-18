XENIA — Kent “Blue” Thomas Haller, 59, of Xenia, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born August 5, 1962, in Xenia, Ohio, the son of Kenneth W. and Annette Madlinger Haller. He was a 1981 graduate of Xenia High School, and was a member of St. Brigid Church. He was employed with the City of Fairborn. He is survived by his wife, Mary E. (Mants) Haller, whom he married, June 19, 2004, his mother, Annette Haller, Xenia, children, Olivia (Casey) Allen, Xenia, Erica Haller, Loveland, and Thomas (Amber) Haller, Middletown, grandchildren, Walter Lewis, III, Logan Lewis, Landon Allen, Owen Allen, and Holden Haller, a brother and sisters, Stephen K. (Doretta) Haller of Bellbrook, Margaret Haller (Mike Reagon) of Windsor, CO., and Susie (John) Hayden, Richmond, Va., brother-in-law, Warren Tinney, Tavares, FL., a niece, Casey Haller, Bellbrook, a nephew, Christopher Seedle, Richmond, VA, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his father, and by a sister, Clair Ann Tinney. Kent “Blue” will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A Memorial Mass will be held at 1pm, Friday, April 22, at St. Brigid Church, 312 Fairground Rd, Xenia, with Fr. Andrew Cordonnier officiating. Private viewing will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will follow the service in St. Brigid Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Diabetes Dayton in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.

