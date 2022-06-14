XENIA — Mary E. (Anderson) Harris, 74, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Xenia Health and Rehab. She was born August 25, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of George E. and Lois McCauley Anderson, Sr. She retired from Capitol Cleaners. She is survived by her husband, Elmer L. Harris, whom she married August 11, 1987, a daughter, Michelle “Missy” (Steven) Duffy, Elizabeth City, NC, two sons, Michael “Nate” (Jody) Smith, Huber Heights, Marshall “Danny” Smith, Xenia, step-sons, Arthur Harris, Centerville, and Denny Harris, New Vienna, by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, two sisters, Terry (Greg) Gompf and Rebecca Anderson, of Xenia, three brothers, George E. (Diane) Anderson, Jr, Xenia, Paul J. Anderson, Jamestown, and Dean W. Anderson, Florida, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Cecilia Kindred, and by two brothers, Danny Anderson and Karl Anderson. Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Graveside services will be held at 3pm, Friday, June 17, at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH, 45206, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.

