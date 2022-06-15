REGINA BOWEN (NEELD) ROGERS

CINCINNATI — Regina Bowen Rogers, a mother, daughter, and sister, died on July 4, 2021, in Cincinnati, OH at the age of 59. Gina – as her family referred to her – was loving and good-hearted. She was kind and generous to everyone she met. She was loved and is and will be missed. Gina was born in Xenia, OH on March 31, 1962. She attended Centennial High School in Columbus, OH. She later settled in Cincinnati and became a Paralegal. She enjoyed crafts and loved her pets. Gina was preceded in death by her father, William Kinsey Neeld. She is survived by her son, Reed Daniel Rogers; her mother, Faith Bowen Neeld; two brothers – Mitchell Kinsey Neeld and Curtis William Neeld; and three grandchildren – Wyatt Cole Rogers, Emmalynn Grace Rogers and Alexzander Raymond Rogers. A private service will be held at Woodland Cemetery in Xenia, OH on June 18 and will be attended by her close family. To send a flower arrangement, please contact The Flower Stop in Xenia at (937) 372-1436.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/06/web1_CMYKRegina-Bowen-Rogers.jpg