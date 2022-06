SABINA — Robert E. Baker, age 91, of Sabina, passed at home peacefully on Monday, June 13, 2022. Family will receive friends from 5pm – 7pm on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, where a funeral service will take place on Saturday at 10:30am. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Bowersville. Littletonfuneralhome.com