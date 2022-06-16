LOMBARD, Ill. — Edna Mae Benson, age 98, died June 13, 2022, after a brief illness in Lombard, Illinois. Formerly of Naples, Florida and Xenia, Ohio, she was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Phillip Wayne Benson. She was the only child of Lawrence W. Yowler and Harriet E. Hatfield. She is survived by her children D. Michael Benson (North Topsail Beach, North Carolina) and Jane Benson Curtiss (Downers Grove, Illinois), five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Edna Mae was a loving mother and grandmother who was kind to everyone. During her working life, she was a secretary and licensed insurance agent at Montgomery Benson Insurance in Xenia, Ohio (now Montgomery Insurance and Investments). In retirement she became an avid golfer, reader, square dancer, and traveler, visiting all of the Caribbean, most of Europe and much of the United States. Throughout her life, she was an expert needlewoman and knitter. She will be sorely missed and long remembered by her family and friends. Private services and interment will be held at a later date in Naples, Florida. Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home. For information: 630-968-1000 or Adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/06/web1_CMYKedna-mae.jpg