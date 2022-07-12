XENIA — Diane Carolyn Harlow, age 79, of Xenia, passed away July 12, 2022 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born July 9, 1943 in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Ernest and Naomi Herboltzheimer Dunevant. She was a 1961 graduate of Xenia High School and a 1962 graduate of Charles of Stephan Beauty College in Dayton, where she then went to work at Gerri’s Hair Stylists and Sylvia’s Salon before retiring soon. She enjoyed home decorating, collecting memorabilia and caring for her family, as well as her pet cats. Diane is survived by a daughter, Robyn Harlow, Xenia, a cousin, Neil Dunevant (Shirley). She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Wayne A. Harlow, on October 20, 1997. Private services will be held at Woodland Mausoleum, Dayton. In lieu of flowers/gifts, contributions may be made to: hospiceofdayton.org/donations. In her memory. condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com. There will be no visitation as requested.