FAIRBORN — Four score and eleven years ago near a small town in western Tennessee a miracle occurred. Raymond Greene was born and his light made the world brighter for 91 years. Raymond H. Greene, age 91 of Fairborn, passed away Sunday July 10, 2022 at the Soin Medical Center. He was born July 5, 1931 in Tigrett, TN, the son of the late Leo R. and Golda (Harrelson) Greene. Raymond served his country in the US Army Reserve from 1950-1956 and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Tennessee. He was employed by the US Government in civil service at Wright-Patterson AFB as an aerospace engineer, retiring after 38 years of service. Raymond was a founding member of the Central Ave. Church of Christ in Fairborn, where he served in many capacities over the years, including as a Deacon and Elder; and he was a proud 51 year member of the Fairborn Lions Club. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie in 2015; a son, Michael in 2017; and a sister, Leonita. Survivors include a son, Jeffrey Greene of Washington Twp.; a daughter-in-law, Diana Greene; five grandchildren, Shannon Greene (Bryan Ferguson), Meghan (Spencer) Bennett, Kayla Greene, Jennifer (Christopher) Avrit, Alex Greene; nine great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Tara, Leo, Declan, Gabriel, Scarlett, Aria, Callan, Josiah; two brothers, Jimmy and Danny; a sister, Nan Conley; four sisters-in-law, Lenora, Barbara, Brenda, Pamela; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family and many friends. The family will receive friends on Friday July 15, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at the Central Avenue Church of Christ, 922 S. Central Ave., Fairborn, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday July 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM, Minister Scott Spencer officiating. He will he laid to rest with his wife following the service at Byron Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

