FAIRBORN — Frank Randell Conley, 80, was born December 29, 1941 in Estill, KY to Frank Benjamin Conley and Juanita (Hall) Conley Fugate. He went home to be with our Lord on September 5, 2022 at Vancrest of New Carlisle. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Lauza Fugate and son, Robert Conley. He is survived by a sister, Sharon (Garnet) Mullins of Fairborn, OH; 2 daughters, Joanna (Charles) Adams of New Carlisle, OH and Marcia Conley of Dayton, OH; 2 sons David and Dana Conley of Hillsboro, OH; 7 grandchildren Seth and Jordan Adams, Stephanie Conley, Cody and Brandy Fuller, Rebecca and Brad Conley and 8 great grandchildren. Frank worked in construction laying brick and block in the Dayton, Fairborn and Beavercreek areas. He liked to watch movies and old westerns, fish, and hunt. Visitation and memorial service will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home in Beavercreek on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with the service at 11:00 am with Pastor Tad Hobert officiating. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery in Fairborn.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/09/web1_CMYKFrank-Conley.jpg