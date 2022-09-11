FAIRBORN — Van Carl Greer was born on November 29, 1935 in Campbellsville, Kentucky, He was the son of Kelly Greer and Mary Kerr. He graduated from Fairborn High School in 1954. He started working at Dayton Power and Light in 1954. He retired from there after 42 years of service. He served in the United States Army for almost two years. He was an artillery surveyor and was an expert sharpshooter. He married Marcia Nelson on September 19, 1961. He died on September 7, 2022 at Kettering Health Main Campus in Kettering, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother George T. Greer. He is survived by his wife and son Joseph Greer. He is also survived by nephews Tom and Steve Greer and a cousin Jeff Kerr. He enjoyed traveling and watching slow pitch softball tournaments. He also enjoyed fixing various items for others. There will be graveside services on September 14 at 11:00 am at Byron Cemetery 3526 Trebein Road, Fairborn, Ohio. Services will be provided by Neeld Funeral Home Xenia, Ohio.

