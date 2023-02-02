Scohy’s big night leads to SWBL title

By Sccott Halasz

WAYNESVILLE — Taylor Scohy wasn’t about to let her teammates be denied a third-straight Southwestern Buckeye League division championship.

In a winner-take-all rematch against Waynesville inside a packed Spartan Arena, the Bellbrook junior scored at will, finishing with a career-high 29 points as Bellbrook avenged an earlier loss with a 52-40 win that wasn’t really that close. Scohy had 17 in the first half and 12 in the second half as Bellbrook improved to 18-3 overall and 12-1 in the SWBL to win the title by one game over the Spartans.

“We were really feeling down after the loss last time (a 41-40 defeat at home),” Scohy said. “We were very focused. We watched film every day. We knew (Waynesville) wanted to win just as bad as us.”

Scohy actually started off a little slow, scoring two points in the first quarter as Bellbrook overcame an early 7-2 deficit to lead 12-9 after one. The reigning East Division player of the year scored six straight to start the second quarter and then with 1:45 left in the half, she made a standing reverse layup while barely looking at the hoop, was fouled and made the free throw to open a 29-18 lead.

At that point, Scohy had 17 points and was confident the league trophy would remain in Greene County.

“I just knew we weren’t going to lose after that,” Scohy said.

Scohy and senior Ashley Frantz put on a clinic to open the second half. Scohy scored off a missed three-pointer, Frantz made two straight baskets, then Scohy grabbed her own miss and put it back for a 38-20 lead. Following a three pointer by Waynesville’s Maggie Stephenson, Scohy got a friendly bounce on a three-pointer to make it 41-23. At that point, Scohy had outscored the entire Waynesville team by one point.

“In big games, great players step up,” Coach Jason Tincher said. “Taylor is one of those girls.”

It wasn’t just the Taylor Scohy Show, however.

Frantz finished with eight points and Kelley Griffin seven, including a three pointer that gave Bellbrook its first-quarter lead. The Golden Eagles committed just nine turnovers and made 9 of 14 free throws. They forced 12 Waynesville turnovers and made the Spartans work hard on defense while being patient on offense.

“The way we lost that last one, that’s adversity smacking us right in the face,” Tincher said. “All we can do is dig ourselves out of it and give ourselves a chance. They took their best shot and we gave it right back. We came into this one like we weren’t going to be denied. Severely focused. The girls prepared well.”

Waynesville freshman Katie Berrey had 14 points for the Spartans (18-4, 11-2) including a pair of three-pointers from several feet behind the line.

Bellbrook finishes the regular season at Kings on Saturday.

