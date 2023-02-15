Beavercreek grad ready for mara’THON’ weekend

By Scott Halasz

[email protected]

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Standing inside Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center during the school’s annual philanthropy, Kaitlyn Buell saw all the energetic dancers on the floor and had one thought.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I have to apply,’ ” the Beavercreek native and PSU junior said. “I want to dance on the floor so bad.”

So she did.

And she will.

Buell, a 2020 graduate of Beavercreek High School and member of the PSU crew team, is going to be among those on the arena floor keeping the energy going during THON, a 46-hour marathon beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 and ending at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.

First organized as the IFC Dance Marathon in 1973 by a group of students seeking an opportunity to give back to their community, THON has grown into the largest student-run philanthropy in the world, raising money to help Penn State Health Children’s hospital fight cancer. Since moving to the BJC in 2007, PSU students fill the arena and much of the concourse each year. At any given time, there are more than 16,000 students there.

“That’s a huge event here at school,” Buell said. “Basically everyone goes. It’s a super fun weekend.”

It’s also super exhausting.

Picture the energy of PSU’s annual “white out” football game multiplied by a bazillion. And there is no halftime that provides a sit-down break.

“You’re standing,” Buell said. “No one is sitting the whole weekend there. It’s definitely nothing short of incredible.”

Buell will be one of three crew team members, along with Bryan Ciabattoni and Tyler Fox, joining around 700 other dancers who are charged with keeping the rest of the crowd going, even in the wee hours of the morning. They’ll do an hourly line dance and other activities throughout.

Each organization is allotted a certain number of dancer spots and Buell and her two teammates were picked via team vote.

“We are all very excited,” she said. “I have a lot of friends very excited to see me and support me and kind of keep the hype level up.”

Students not on the floor can come and go throughout the weekend.

The dancers can’t.

“We stand up and do not sit back down until it’s over on Sunday,” she said. “It’s crazy. I remember standing in the stands last year and I could not even imagine being on the floor with all these people being in the stands cheering for us. It’s no slight decision to apply (to be a dancer). It’s definitely a long weekend. No one is there for themselves. Everyone is there to support the families and the kids and help raise money. ”

To date, THON has helped 4,000 families and raised more than $200,000,000 for Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital, which offsets the cost of treatment that insurance doesn’t cover as well as expenses that may affect the welfare of the child. The marathon weekend is actually the culmination of a year-long fundraising effort.

The various campus groups and teams have activities or events during the year. The rowing team, for example, has a team Thanksgiving dinner and everyone donates money. Some individuals have their own donor accounts, like a Go Fund Me. Others will raise money for each hour they are inside the BJC. There are also donation areas set up inside the arena.

But regardless of the method, the end game is the same.

“We’re all there for the cause.” Buell said.

It’s a cause that means a lot to her.

“I’ve seen the impact that it’s had on the kids, the families, the people around them,” Buell said, adding that she knew some people who beat cancer and some who didn’t.

The weekend culminates with the Final Four, during which all Four Diamonds families are recognized on stage, with some sharing their stories.

“Everyone is so excited, so pumped up for the weekend to hit the high point,” Buell said. “It’s a pretty impressive demonstration of support and fundraising.”

And dancing.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.