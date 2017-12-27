Library plans December events

XENIA — People of all ages can enjoy a variety programs for the month of December at the Xenia Community Library, 76 E. Market St. To register for an event call at 937-352-4000.
Play-Doh, Puzzles, and More, all day Wednesday, Dec. 27. Stop by the children’s area any time during the day for fun with Play-Doh, puzzles, and more.
Go Noodle Dance Party, 11-11:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28. Dance, move, and sing along to fun videos from Go Noodle.
Glow Bracelets for ages 10-18, 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28. Celebrate the new year by creating a light-up bracelet. Learn some circuitry basics and then use felt, LEDs, and conductive thread to create a bracelet that glows. Registration required.
Cereal Cinema, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29. Movie on the big screen and cereal for snacking.
