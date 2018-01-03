Local libraries announce programs

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Community Libraries will hold a variety of programs for the month of January. Some programs require registration contact the local library to register. The following library programs are planned:

Bellbrook

Winters-Bellbrook Community Library is located at 57 W. Franklin St. To register for programs call 937-352-4004.

Wednesday Morning Story Time for ages 2-4, 10-10:50 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31.

Babies & Books for ages 6-24 months, 10-10:40 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 11, 18, 25.

TAG: Toys for SICSA, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4. Join the Teen Advisory Group in making cat and dog toys to donate to SICSA.

Winter Craft Day for ages 2-9, all day Friday, Jan. 5. Stop by anytime during the day to make a wintertime craft to take home and warm up your cold season.

Digital Resources with Your Library Card for ages adults, 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11. Bring your own device and your library card and we will help you set up your Hoopla, Libby/OverDrive, and other accounts. Registration required.

Introduction to Your Professional Camera for ages 14 and up, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11. Want tips and tricks to use your camera? Bring your professional camera with you and join Cory Weaver from Full Frame Photography as he assists you in using your new camera. Registration required.

Cedarville

Cedarville Community Library is located at 20 S. Miller St. To register for programs call 937-352-4006.

Teen Night for ages 12-18, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6. Play board games and hang out with your friends. There will be snacks.

After School Fun for ages 6-11, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11. After school activities which include games and crafts.

Food for Thought for adults, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13. If you enjoy cooking, trying new recipes, and sharing food with others, then join us for a potluck meal using recipes from a pre-selected library cookbook or theme.

Medicare 101 for adults, 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23. Are you or someone you care about turning 65 in the next three to six months? Join us for this important session to learn what options you have as a Medicare beneficiary.

Jamestown

Jamestown Community Library is located at 86 Seaman Drive. To register for programs call 937-352-4005.

Sewing Basics for adults, 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6. Don’t know how to sew? This beginner class will teach you the basics. Four sewing machines will be available, but if you have a sewing machine, please bring it. All supplies will be provided. Registration required.

Crafters Night Out for adults, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 16, 23, 30. Stop by the library and join other crafters as they work on various projects, from knitting to scrapbooking, and everything in between.

Fourth Grade Book Club, 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11.

Yellow Springs

Yellow Springs Community Library is located at 415 Xenia Ave. To register for programs call 937-352-4003.

Preschool Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 12, 19, 26. Join Ms. Janet for fun with stories, songs, rhymes, and a craft.

Folk Dance Basics for adults, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7. Introductory International Folk Dancing. Learn the basics of line and circle village dances from several locations in Eastern Europe using recorded music. No partners needed. Registration required.

Tweens Read for grades 4-6, 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10. Join the library staff for book discussion, trivia, prizes, and snacks.

Craft Night for adults, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10. January’s craft is shrinky dink earrings. All supplies provided. Registration required.

For a complete schedule of activities, stop by your local library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.

