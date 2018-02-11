Martinez-Alvarez completes basic

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — US Air Force Airman 1st Class Adriel Martinez-Alvarez graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Martinez-Alvarez is the son of Pedro Martinez and Mayra Alvarez of Xeniaand brother of Karissa Martinez-Alvarez of Winston Salem, N.C. He graduated in 2014 from GTCC East Middle College High School, Greensboro, N.C. and earned an associate degree in 2016 from Santa Fe Community College, Santa Fe, N.M.