Dog of the Week: Snowflake

Submitted photo

Snowflake is about 3 years old. She loves attention and is very well-behaved. She will sit and lay on command and walks well on a leash. Snowflake came to Greene County Animal Control as a stray so not a lot is known about her past. Because of this, a meet and greet for potential adopters with other dogs or children is encouraged. Snowflake may have had multiple litters in the past, but she is spayed now and ready to become a special member of a loving family.

Greene County Animal Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. Adoption fees are currently being restructured; fees include an adoption bag, microchip, vaccinations and worming. All animals are required to be spayed or neutered before adoption or by new owner at appropriate age.