Promoting health and well-being in pets

Dogs and humans have helped each other for more than 12,000 years as loving friends, faithful companions, and working partners.

Research suggests interaction with dogs can promote heath and well-being by providing companionship, emotional support, and comfort to their handlers. Interaction with dogs can improve blood pressure, heart rate, stress, depression, anxiety, pain, fatigue and social functioning, and even just touching an animal has been found to decrease an individual’s anxiety. Incorporate your dog into your daily habits to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Use your furry friend as motivation and establish a routine! Research has found dog walking can improve a dog owner’s physical activity levels, and the motivation and encouragement provided by animals may strengthen engagement in a weight loss program. In addition, walking has a number of health benefits for your pooch – and you! Something as simple as a daily brisk walk can help you live a healthier life, and the more frequently you walk, the greater the health benefits. Did you know a regular brisk walk can help you.

Did you know that a brisk walk can help you: maintain a healthy weight, prevent or manage various conditions, including heart disease, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes, strengthen your bones, lift your mood, and improve your balance and coordination!

Read more about this at www.magnoliapawsforcompassion.com/Living-Healthy Magnolia Paws For Compassion is a partnership between Eisai, 4 Paws For Ability, and The Epilepsy Foundation.

http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/03/web1_KarenDogTrain-2.jpg

By Karen Shirk

Karen Shirk is the CEO of 4 Paws for Ability and guest columnist.

Karen Shirk is the CEO of 4 Paws for Ability and guest columnist.