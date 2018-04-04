Dog of the week: Jack

XENIA — Greene County Animal Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. Adoption fees are currently being restructured; fees include an adoption bag, microchip, vaccinations and worming. All animals are required to be spayed or neutered before adoption or by new owner at appropriate age.

Submitted photo Thunder Jack, known as “Jack,” is a 2-year-old male labrador mix. Jack is sweet, energetic and willing to learn. He knows how to sit, shake and play fetch. Jack is perfect for the outdoor-loving or active family or single owner. He is adoptable now. A video of Jack can be found on Greene County Animal Control’s Facebook page. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/04/web1_Jack.jpg Submitted photo Thunder Jack, known as “Jack,” is a 2-year-old male labrador mix. Jack is sweet, energetic and willing to learn. He knows how to sit, shake and play fetch. Jack is perfect for the outdoor-loving or active family or single owner. He is adoptable now. A video of Jack can be found on Greene County Animal Control’s Facebook page.