Feb. 2

Alasajaun M. Smith, 1997 Pueblo Drive, Xenia, guilty failure to confine, fines $220.

Feb. 5

Thomas B. Muse III, 756 US Route 68 South, Xenia, guilty theft, fines $477, 180 days, one suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years.

Robert J. Russell, 543 Smith Ave. Apt. B, Xenia, guilty obstructing official business, fines $290, 90 days, 88 suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years.

Phillip K. Sam II, 1783 Statehouse Court, Bellbrook, reduced charge disorderly conduct, fines $315.

Feb. 6

Spencer A. Brown, at large, Beavercreek, guilty theft, fines $241, 180 days, three suspended. Jail concurrent. Days suspended on condition no similar violations and successful completion of probation.

Xenia Municipal Court report is compiled from completed cases occurring in throughout Greene County. Report compiled by Natalie Jones.

