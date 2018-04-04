Xenia grad promoted to evening news anchor

DAYTON — Xenia native Megan O’Rourke has been promoted to primetime news anchor at ABC22 and Fox45.

She will be co-anchoring with Adam Aaro every weeknight at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

“Since starting in TV news, being named ‘evening anchor’ was always my goal,” O’Rourke said. “Getting that opportunity in my hometown is truly a dream come true. I’ve spent most of my career in the Dayton area and am so thankful to be able to stay close to my family and loved ones, as well as the city I love.”

O’Rourke grew up in Greene County, graduated from Xenia High School and attended Miami University, where she earned a bachelor of science in mass communications. She has spent the majority of her career working in or around the Dayton area. In March 2016, O’Rourke joined Fox45 News as a morning news anchor.

“I will miss my amazing Fox45 News In the Morning co-workers, but I know the show will continue to be a huge success,” O’Rourke said. “I know my new role comes with great responsibility. I will work every day to make sure our viewers get the meaningful, fair, and unbiased news they deserve. I’m looking forward to working with my new co-anchor, Adam Aaro.”

News director Kevin Roach said O’Rourke “has grown as an aggressive, yet compassionate reporter.”

“We are delighted to promote … O’Rourke to our key evening newscast co-anchor position on Fox45 and ABC22,” Roach said. “I had the good fortune of hiring Megan in Dayton for her second position out of college. She and Adam Aaro will make a dynamic early evening and late news team on Fox45 and ABC22.”