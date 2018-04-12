March 29

Lyndale M. McGhee, 219 E. Emerson Ave., Fairborn, guilty obstructing, $265 fines, 90 days, 88 suspended. Good behavior for two years.

Kia J. Cooper, 1815 Madison Drive, Springfield, guilty unauthorized use of property, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. Good behavior for two years. Banned from all Wal-mart stores for two years.

Darryl Phillips, 2800 Rockford Drive, Springfield, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years of supervised community control.

Benjamin M. Stevens, 1406 Mill Race Drive, Fairborn, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Derrick J. Breathett, 623 W Norman Ave., Dayton, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Andrew C. Webb, 2116 Bandit Trail, Beavercreek, guilty reckless operation, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

James A. Ellington Jr., 212 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, guilty reckless operation, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Shanda N. Jack, 6 Brookside St., Jamestown, guilty unauthorized use of property, $265 fines, 30 days, 28 suspended. Supervised community up to two years. Complete 40 hours of community service. Pay restitution.

Steven S. Gevedon, 2006 Walnut St., Toledo, guilty possession of drug paraphernalia, $265 fines, 30 days, 25 suspended. Good behavior for two years.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.

