FFA members helping tornado victims

XENIA — The Xenia FFA visited three local farm, delivering food to the families and volunteers who were there to help clean up the mess after last week’s Tornado.

Advisor Willie Hawkins and his students delivered items to Jim and Mary Ann Barr’s farm, and Debbie Ankeney’s farm April 6. Members of the FFA stood in their kitchens and listened to the family’s stories as they shard memories of the barns that are no longer standing, and how they plan to rebuild their lives. Some even shared stories of their time in the FFA when they were in high school. Debbie Ankeney even had her husband’s FFA Jacket. Jim Ankeney was the president of the Greene County FFA in 1967-68.

The group also visited Randy and Julie Rife’s Farm April 8. Randy Rife shared stories from his family farm and the changes it has made over the years.

“It was a very humbling experience to see what these farmers are going through,” Xenia FFA president and Xenia High School senior Jordan Gerhardt said

Morgan Donini, Xenia FFA secretary added, “This experience definitely put into perspective how blessed we are to not have had any damage to us or our property while there are others so close, who have lost homes, barns, and livestock.”