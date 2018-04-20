Bridges of Hope fundraiser set

XENIA — Xenia Grace Chapel will host a fundraiser for Bridges of Hope 3-5 p.m. Sunday, April 22.

Bridges of Hope operates an emergency homeless shelter inside the former Simon Kenton Elementary School building on Second Street and is working to open a one-stop hub of hope for those suffering from homelessness, poverty, and addiction.

Scheduled to appear at the fundraiser are The Voices of Glory Choir, Elvis impersonator Tom Lauren, To God be the Glory Voices, the Purkeys from Waynesville, Bruce Grow and Gayle Davis, John Shearer from Faith Community Methodist, The Rev. Charles Simmons of Bethany Church in Trotwood, Marlene Holmes from Mt. Zion, the worship team from Xenia Grace Chapel, Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays, and former Jamestown mayor Mark Ferrell.

Roger Shambaugh is the master of ceremonies. All attending pastors and politicians will be recognized.

For more information call 937-372-4736.