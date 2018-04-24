Xenia students learn about agriculture life

XENIA — Members of the Xenia FFA held their annual Ag Day April 19 at the Greene County Fairgrounds.

More than 400 fifth grade students came to experience agriculture up close and personal. Xenia High School students led stations teaching about livestock, crops, and other different aspects of farming. Fifth grade students from Cox, Arrowood, McKinley, Tecumseh, and Shawnee elementary schools, as well as fifth graders from St. Brigid were all in attendance and had the opportunity to interact with cows, pigs, sheep, goats, rabbits, chickens and a horse named “Chief.”

They also learned about different grains that farmers in the community grow and for what those crops are used. Students enjoyed ice cream from Young’s Dairy in the dairy station and also enjoyed “dirt pudding” as they learned about the different layers of soil.

Lee Elzroth of Greene County Soil and Water taught students the importance of soil and water conservation.

Students also had the opportunity to climb inside a brand new John Deere tractor and learn a little about tractor safety.