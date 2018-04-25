Board recognizes standout students

Submitted photo

The Xenia Community School District Board of Education recognized its kids of character for April. Pictured with Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton and board President Dr. Cheryl Marcus are Brennon Skaggs (Shawnee), Varun Verma (Arrowood), Caroline Prindle (high school), John Escalon (Tecumseh), Logan Stanley (Cox), Abigail Hutchins (McKinley), Madison Avery (Warner) and Raelynn Moore (Xenia Preschool).