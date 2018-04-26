Area Digest

Bridge closure

SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP — The bridge on Schnebly Road in Spring Valley Township will be closed approximately two weeks to repair the bridge. The closure will be between Simison Road and Richland Road. All closures scheduled are subject to weather conditions. Contact the Greene County Engineer’s Office at 937-562-7500 or e-mail the Greene County Engineer at engineering@co.greene.oh.us with questions. Closings are also posted on our website www.co.greene.oh.us.

Patsy Cline tribute

JAMESTOWN — “My Gal Patsy,” a tribute to the legendary Patsy Cline will be presented by Josie Waverly at the Jamestown Opera House 7 p.m. Saturday, April 21. General admission tickets are $20 and are available at Ted’s Barber Shop, Kilbarger Insurance, Bentino’s Pizza and Uhl’s Market. Preferred seating including a meet and greet 6-6:15 p.m. as well as handicap accessible tickets are available at Ted’s Barber Shop. For more information call 937-675-3501 or visit www.jamestownohiooperahouse.com

Gnome and Fairy Festival

BEAVERCREEK — The 7th Annual Gnome and Fairy Festival will present a fun-filled day for kids to create gnome and fairy houses in the forest at Evergreen Children’s Center 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 12. Greene County Master Gardeners and Beavercreek Girl Scouts will host the free event. Some volunteers will dress in costume and tell stories with kids, as well as make crafts and provide snacks. Evergreen Children’s Center is located across from Beavercreek High School at 2659 Dayton Xenia Road. More information can be found by contacting Greene County Master Gardener volunteer Jill Gordon at 937-426-6674 or jill@evergreenchildren.com.

Cedar Cliff meeting change

CEDARVILLE — The Cedar Cliff Local School District Board of Education’s May meeting will be held 6 p.m. Monday, May 21 in order to honor the students and community members who have accomplished major milestones during the 2017-2018 school year. The reception will be held in the middle school gym as part of the board meeting.

Zoning work sessions

BOWERSVILLE — The Jefferson Township Zoning Commission has scheduled work sessions 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, Aug. 21, Nov. 20 and Feb. 19, 2019. The work sessions will be held at the Jefferson Township Fire Station, 3188 Maysville St. The purpose of the work sessions is to discuss zoning issues.

Kiwanis meetings

XENIA — The Xenia Kiwanis club meets 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center. The club’s main focus is on children. For more information visit www.xeniakiwanis.org.

Trustees meetings

XENIA TOWNSHIP — The Xenia Township Board of Trustees will hold all regular meetings and work sessions for the calendar year 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Township Office, 8 Brush Row Road. Any changes or additions can be found on the township website at www.xeniatownship.org.

Zoning commission

XENIA TOWNSHIP — The Xenia Township Zoning Commission will hold meetings 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month for the 2017 calendar year. Any changes can be found on the Township website at www.xeniatownship.org.

Volunteers sought

XENIA — The Xenia Food Pantry needs volunteers. The volunteers work one time per month, a shift is three and half hours in length and is either in the morning or afternoon. There is no heavy lifting involved in any of the three positions. To help the Pantry call 937-219-3628and leave name, telephone number, and the someone will be in contact. A further explanation of the positions will be given at that time. The pantry is located on Ledbetter Road behind the county building.

Send area digest news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. Items may run more than once as space and time allows.

