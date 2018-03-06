Greene County divorces, dissolutions

Nov. 21

Timothy V. Ankrom of Beavercreek and Shelia G. Ankrom of Dayton filed a dissolution of marriage without children. Uncontested dissolution Jan. 9.

Nov. 29

Timothy S. Moore of Beavercreek and Kristy L. Moore of Beavercreek filed a dissolution of marriage with children. Uncontested dissolution Jan. 8.

Nov. 30

David A. Petreman of Dayton and Julie Anderson Petreman of Bellbrook filed a dissolution of marriage without children. Uncontested dissolution Jan. 18.

Brenden Shanahan of Xenia and Amy E. Jasko of Beavercreek filed a dissolution of marriage without children. Uncontested dissolution Jan. 23

Dec. 1

Alan D. Petzoldt of Beavercreek and Tammy L. Petzoldt of Fairborn filed a dissolution of marriage with children. Uncontested dissolution Jan. 23.

Dec. 5

Gregory S. Barnhart of Fairborn and Martha D. Barnhart of Fairborn filed a dissolution of marriage with children. Uncontested dissolution Feb. 2.

Dec. 7

Michael S. Hall of Beavercreek and Vicki J. Carmack Hall of Beavercreek filed a dissolution of marriage without children. Uncontested dissolution Jan. 16.

Jason R. Sinclair of Kingston and Kayon S. Howell of Bellbrook filed for divorce without children. Uncontested divorce Feb. 23.

Information compiled from the Domestic Relations Court documents from completed divorces and dissolutions within Greene County.

Information compiled from the Domestic Relations Court documents from completed divorces and dissolutions within Greene County.