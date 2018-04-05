It’s Pet First Aid Awareness Month

GREENE COUNTY — Pet First Aid Awareness Month is the perfect time for pet lovers to take the American Red Cross Cat and Dog First Aid online course and to download the Pet First Aid App.

“All pet owners, pet-sitters and dog walkers should know what to do in an emergency until veterinary care is available,” said Deborah C. Mandell, VMD, DACVECC, member of the American Red Cross Scientific Advisory Council, and professor at Matthew J. Ryan Veterinary Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. “The Red Cross Cat and Dog First Aid online course and the Pet First Aid App are both easy and convenient ways to learn life-saving skills.”

People can access the online course at: redcross.org/catdogfirstaid. It takes approximately 30 minutes to complete the course. The interactive course includes:

– How to determine a pet’s normal vital signs so that owners can notice if there are any irregularities

– Step-by-step instructions and visual aids for what to do if a pet is choking, needs CPR, has a wound, or is having a seizure

– Information on preventative care, health and tips for a pet’s well-being

The free Pet First Aid App provides instant access to expert guidance on how to maintain a pet’s health, what to do in emergencies, and how to include pets in emergency preparedness plans. The app will also help cat and dog owners keep their pets safe by learning what emergency supplies to have, when they should contact their veterinarian, and where to find a pet care facility or pet-friendly hotel.

Users can learn how to assemble a pet first aid kit and an emergency kit. Owners have access to step-by-step instructions, videos and images for more than 25 common first aid and emergency situations including how to treat wounds, control bleeding, and care for breathing and cardiac emergencies. The Pet First Aid App can be downloaded by texting ‘GETPET’ to 90999, by going to redcross.org/apps, or by searching for ‘American Red Cross’ in app stores.