Greene County marriages

April 24

Lucas M. Norton of Bellbrook and Destiny A. Hawkes of Bellbrook applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

April 25

Marcus W. Stemple of Chicago and Lauren E. Kreischer of Chicago applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage April 25.

Gregory A. Bair Jr. of Fairborn and Mariah E. Reitz of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Jesse M. Wilson of Fairborn and Samantha N. Morphis of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

April 26

Kyle J. Denlinger of Beavercreek and Cera A. Ortega of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Taylor G. Robinette of Cincinnati and Ashlynn C. Kelly of Cedarville applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Scott T. Nelson of Xenia and Alicia L. Wakefield of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

April 30

Harry J. Couch of Beavercreek and Melinda R. Nutter of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Thomas Fernandez of Fairborn and Cheryl D. Clemens of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Bryan J. Joyce of Xenia and Rebecca A. Carter of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.

