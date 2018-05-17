Greene County marriages

May 3

Alexander D. Chmidling of Fairborn and Alyssa J. Csuhta of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Brandon W. Nicoll of Xenia and Mollie B. Richardson of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Aaron M. Moore of Xenia and Brandy I. Moore of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

William E. Jones Jr. of Xenia and Oma L. Howard of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

May 4

David K. Geyer of Cedarville and Sarah E. Winey of Cedarville applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Chad W. Brigner of Fairborn and Maybellene K. Castelo of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage May 4.

Matthew L. Nyholm of Fairborn and Katherine J. Allison of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage May 4.

Travis J. Morris of Fairborn and Trisha L. Adams of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Kiel D. Terrill of Beavercreek and Amelia J. Speed of Dayton applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Tyron M. Gray of Beavercreek and Melissa C. Rapier of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Austin J. Williams of Fairborn and Courtney M. Matthews of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Paul A. Gray of Xenia and Trisha A. Wheeler of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.

