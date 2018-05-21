Greene County parks events

XENIA — Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) will host a variety of upcoming events. For more information or to register for programs, contact the parks at 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com. The Narrows Reserve Nature Center is located at 2575 Indian Ripple Road.

May selfie scavenger hunt

All are invited to join this GCP&T selfie scavenger hunt while learning more about the 2,600 acres of parkland managed by the agency. In May, a list of things and places located at Indian Mound Reserve, 2750 US Route 42 E., Cedarville, will be posted on the agency’s Facebook site or can be obtained by calling the park headquarters. Participants must take a selfie at each location or with each item. Participants should post the photographs to their own Facebook site and tag GCP&T. Photos may also be sent to kperez@co.greene.oh.us. Prizes will be awarded each month and picked up 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the GCP&T park headquarters, 575 Ledbetter Rd. The program is free.

Garden volunteering

Tending the many display gardens at GCP&T James Ranch Park in Xenia, park agency volunteers spend each Tuesday weeding, deadheading, mulching and more to create a welcoming respite along Creekside Trail. Volunteers will gather 9-11 a.m., each Tuesday from April 3 to Oct. 2 at James Ranch Park, 177 Fairground Road. Volunteers may ‘adopt’ a certain garden area or assist with the herb, annual and white garden. No previous gardening knowledge is needed. The gardens include perennials, vegetables, annuals, herbs, water feature, ornamental shrubs, vines and more.

Family game night

A Family Outdoor (Bird Migration) Game Night will take place 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, May 25 at Russ Nature Reserve, 2380 Kemp Rd., Beavercreek. Participants can learn about bird migration travels through active games and a challenge course. A treat around a campfire will end the evening. Participants should bring a flashlight.

Fishing derby

Schools’ Out Kids’ Fishing Derby will be held 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 26 at Spring Lakes Park, 2191 Ferry Road, Bellbrook. Children between 6 and 14 are invited to participate. Participants must bring their own bait and tackle; a limited amount of bait will be for sale at the Spring Lakes Park Bait House. Awards will be given for largest fish caught and most fish caught in two age categories.

Morning Milers

Trail Sentinels will host a series of new Morning Miler rides 9 a.m. on Saturdays. The rides are designated for intermediate cyclists and will feature routes on both paved trails and off-trail riding. All cyclist must be 18 or older and wear a helmet. Rides will be cancelled in the event of a thunderstorm. Saturday rides: May 26, Beavercreek Station to Yellow Springs Station, 36 miles; June 2, Beavercreek Station to Spring Valley, 30 miles; June 16, Xenia Station to Shawnee Lake, Jamestown, 25 miles; July 14, Xenia Station to New Burlington Road, 27 miles; Aug. 4, Beavercreek Station to southeast Xenia, 28 miles; Aug. 18, Beavercreek Station-Xenia Station-south Xenia, 26 miles; Sept. 1 Xenia Station towards Jamestown, 20 miles; Sept. 15, Beavercreek Station-Xenia Station-south Xenia, 30 miles; Oct. 13, Beavercreek Station to southeast Xenia, 24 miles.

Farmers’ market

GCP&T’s Farmers’ Market will be held 2-6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month, May to October, at Hobson Freedom Park, 2910 Trebein Road, Beavercreek. GCP&T is currently accepting vendors to be accepted to the farmers’ market with all participants provided an approximate 10-by-10-foot space at no cost. Applications for the GCP&T Farmers’ Market can be found at www.gcparkstrails.com under Things to Do/Farmers’ Market or by contacting the park agency at 937-562-6440 or emailing info@gcparkstrails.com. Applications can also be picked up at the park agency headquarters.

Activity guide available

The GCP&T 2018 Activity Guide is available at www.gcparkstrails.com or by calling the park headquarters for an email or mail copy. The guide features all programs, festivals and special events offered by the park agency, as well as information on renting park facilities and an overview of all park sites.