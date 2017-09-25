CSU honored by lawmakers

WILBERFORCE — The Ohio House of Representatives and the Ohio Senate honored Central State University Sept. 20 for achievement of overall excellence and for high performance in Athletics.

CSU President Dr. Cynthia Jackson-Hammond and CSU hurdler Juan Scott were met with applause as the Ohio Legislature took time to salute the university’s 2017 achievements. Each chamber offered resolutions saluting the university for being named 2017 HBCU of the Year by HBCU Digest, and each also honored women’s basketball Coach Sheba Harris and Scott.

Harris, who was unable to attend, was honored for being named Female Coach of the Year from HBCU Digest. This past season, Harris earned her 100th career victory, and the women’s basketball team set a single season record for wins.

Scott was honored as the NCAA Div. II 110 meter hurdles national champion. Scott’s parents, Shawnte Thomas and Quincy Davis, and coach James Rollins, were also in attendance.

Rep. Bill Dean (R-Xenia), and Rep. Rick Perales (R-Beavercreek) sponsored the House resolutions. Rep. Fred Strahorn (D-Dayton) presented the resolution to Scott. Republican Sen. Bob Hackett, who represents the 10th district, presented the Senate resolutions.

“Juan’s leadership and athletic prowess resulted in him having a time of 13.73 seconds in the 110 meter hurdles … I am in awe of this young man’s accomplishment,” Strahorn said.

Dean said he was excited to celebrate Central State University, which has a tradition of academic persistence that has endured for 130 years.

“Students come to learn at Central State from all over Ohio as well as across the nation and other countries because they see that a bright future is affordable and possible thanks to Central State. I must say also when I have been to Central State, it seems like family and a family atmosphere.”

Jackson-Hammond thanked all those who support Central State University including Gov. John Kasich and his staff, Chancellor John Carey and the Ohio Department of Higher Education, Hackett, Dean, Perales, and Strahorn, the legislative black caucus and the CSU trustees, faculty and staff.

“We are so fortunate to have so many people supporting Central State University,” She said.

The HBCU of the Year Award is based in part on three major factors, Jackson-Hammond said: financial management and solvency; the university’s strength in academic programs; and student engagement.

“If you have not visited Central State University, I encourage you. Come and see what we do,” Jackson-Hammond said. “We are steadfast to make sure that we are the institution that the state of Ohio can be continuously proud of.”

Story courtesy Central State University.

