City names new assistant city manager

XENIA — Jared Holloway has been named Xenia’s new assistant city manager.

Holloway replaces Ryan Duke, who was appointed finance director when Mark Bazelak retired.

“As a lifelong Xenia resident I am thrilled to be able to serve in the position of assistant city manager,” Holloway said. “I look forward to working with the city council, city manager, and city employees to encourage growth and success for Xenia businesses, and improve life for Xenia residents.”

Holloway holds a bachelor of science in business marketing from Wright State University and a master’s degree in business administration from Cedarville University.

Holloway began his career as a pricing and supply analyst for Duncan Oil Company while working toward his bachelor’s degree. He was later promoted to director of pricing and supply with responsibility for directing and managing fuel purchasing, performing market and competitor analyses, building relationships with customers and suppliers, and determining appropriate customer pricing methods.

“Jared offered our organization a strong set of professional skills, a great service-oriented perspective, and a lot of fresh energy,” City Manager Brent Merriman said. “As a lifelong Xenian, he has a passion for making his hometown the best place it can be and this quality was very endearing for us. In addition, we are hoping to use Jared’s experience and skill set from the private sector to help our organization improve our efficiency and our focus on making Xenia a great place to do business.”

Xenia Daily Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz.

