Blue Jacket amphitheater open to public before removal

XENIA — Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) will open its Caesars Ford Park, 520 S. Stringtown Rd. from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, to anyone interested in viewing the former Blue Jacket amphitheater before it is removed for safety reasons and the park is redeveloped.

The former home to the long-running outdoor drama, the site holds many memories to families in the region, said GCP&T Director Chrisbell Bednar.

“We want to honor those memories and allow everyone to come together for one last visit to the amphitheater,” Bednar said.

Total cost of the Greene County project is $308,000 with the Greene County Park District awarding a $100,000 grant towards the project.

The park is not normally open to the public for safety reasons and will not reopen until all potential safety issues are removed.

Ownership of the site reverted back to Greene County approximately ten years ago and the amphitheater and related structures were deemed structurally unsound at that time, Bednar added. The amphitheater, two stage structures, tunnel and tack room/bunk house will be removed.

Other structures, Bednar added, will be salvaged.

The dining hall, which is the former Frisch’s dining fly salvaged from the Xenia 1974 tornado, as well as the gift shop, restrooms, concession stand and pole barn will remain for possible renovation. An interpretative sign will be installed to honor the efforts of First Frontier, Inc., and Blue Jacket.

Those attending will be escorted by GCP&T staff after parking their cars to a secured area within the center stage to view the amphitheater. Following their visit, patrons will then be escorted back to their cars.

Bednar said that although change is hard, the park agency is excited about the possibilities Caesars Ford Park holds for the community.

“Although it is bittersweet, GCP&T is looking forward to redeveloping the park and the adjacent Caesars Ford Reserve so that all residents can access this beautiful area of Greene County. The parks, when combined, offer more than 250 acres of prairies, riparian corridor, cultural history and endless possibilities,” Bednar said.

For more information about the Oct. 3 event, contact GCP&T at 937-562-6440 or email info@gcparkstrails.com.

The park will be redeveloped due to safety reasons, according to Greene County Parks and Trails. Greene County Parks and Trails will open its Caesars Ford Park to the general public interested in viewing the former Blue Jacket amphitheater before it is removed.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of Greene County Parks and Trails.

