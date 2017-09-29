CU snack shop gets upgrade

CEDARVILLE — Over the summer, Cedarville University’s snack shop, “The Hive,” was upgraded to a new and modern hangout space.

Now, not only has the space increased, but it also received a new name. The new place for students and guests is called “Stinger’s.” The remodeled eatery opened Aug. 18.

“Stinger’s has a much more modern concept,” said Reese Yoder, a sophomore double-majoring in molecular and cellular biology and biology from Wooster. “I can see myself studying here outside of mealtimes.”

Stinger’s has almost doubled the space of the former facility, along with boosted cell service, a new entrance, manageable traffic flow, brighter lighting, kitchen upgrades, modern designs, a larger stage and comfortable seating.

“My favorite upgrade is definitely the comfy seating,” said Catherine Clements, junior criminal justice major from Massachusetts.

The renovation increased seating to 216. Customers can choose from booths, high tables, low tables and counter seating. The hexagonal floor path that travels through Stinger’s was provided by the class of 2017 as their senior class gift.

“We designed Stinger’s with neutral tones because we recognized that the real color and excitement come from the students,” said Chad Jackson, creative director. “When Stinger’s is full of people, the blank slate comes alive.”

“When I saw Stinger’s for the first time, I was excited because it seemed serene and cool,” said Tasha Peterson, a junior visual communication design major from California. “The hexagonal floor tiles are my favorite part.”

Even outside of the student body, Stinger’s is being recognized as a new and unique place for students. Patrick Stalnaker, pastor to students and families at First Baptist of Kettering visits Cedarville primarily in the summer for camp, but recently had the opportunity to visit Stinger’s right after its grand opening.

“I think that Stinger’s is a cool place for students to gather,” Stalnaker said. “It’s an open space with great architecture, design and food. I’m excited to see it as a gathering place for a lot of people.”

http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/09/web1_Stingers-18_006.jpg http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/09/web1_Stingers-18_010.jpg

Xenia Daily Gazette

Story courtesy Cedarville University.

Story courtesy Cedarville University.