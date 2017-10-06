Soin welcomes cancer center expansion

BEAVERCREEK — Kettering Cancer Care at Soin Medical Center began an expansion of its cancer care program recently thanks to a $3 million commitment from the Greene Medical Foundation along with additional investment from Kettering Health Network.

The foundation provided the grant to cover part of the $8 million overall expansion of Soin’s cancer services to Greene County.

The first phase of the expansion focuses on the infusion center. The infusion center will double in size to 13,000 square feet to accommodate more chemotherapy patients. The number of clinical exam rooms also will double to support the growing medical oncology team. The infusion center is located at the hospital’s Ollie Davis Pavilion and is expected to be completed by October 2017.

Greene Medical Foundation Board Member Phil Houston said, “This is by far the biggest undertaking the foundation has participated in to date. This is extremely important to Greene County and its surrounding communities and the added services will mean so much to cancer patients.”

Soin opened its infusion center in 2014 with two oncologists and a plan to serve up to 300 patients. The expansion will allow the center to serve up to 1,000 patients.

Phase two of the expansion will add the latest in radiation therapy technology. An 8,300-square-foot suite will include a linear accelerator for radiation therapy, as well as a CT simulator and scanner to support the addition of an on-site radiation oncology team. The radiation oncology addition is expected to be completed by April 2018.

“The expansion of the Kettering Cancer Care will allow patients who need to receive both infusion and radiation therapy treatments to find both right here at Soin Medical Center. This way they do not have to travel to another location to receive the radiation which is one of the main reasons for locating the treatment closer to their homes at Soin,” said Houston.

In addition to the infusion and radiation treatments, patients at this center will also continue to receive massage therapy, and be able to participate in an exercise and nutrition program through Maple Tree Cancer Alliance.

“These are services that go the extra mile to help our patients going through treatment,” added Houston.

“It’s exciting to provide these important services at Soin,” he said. “The foundation has taken a step of faith, and now we look for many to join us with gifts and commitments.”

Submitted photo Kettering Cancer Care Center at Soin Medical Center will soon open the expanded infusion center. Nursing staff is getting ready to welcome patients.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of The Greene Medical Foundation – Greene Memorial Hospital and Soin Medical Center hospital within Kettering Health Network.

