Students design winning billboards

XENIA — Local teachers and students from three schools in Greene County were recently awarded over $2,000 in prize money as part of the State Farm Billboard Contest in collaboration with Rick Kolmin, State Farm in Xenia and the Greene County Safe Communities Coalition, part of Greene County Public Health.

According to Jillian Drew, Safe Communities Coordinator, the purpose of the billboard contest was to raise awareness among high schoolers and their peers about the upcoming Teen Driver Safety Week, set for Oct. 15-21. Students were given the opportunity to design their own public service announcement billboard to educate their peers about teen driver safety.

The winning billboards will be on display in Fairborn and Beavercreek, on the digital billboard of WSU’s Ervin J. Nutter Center, and various Lamar Billboard signs. In addition, billboard contest partner Sign Dynamics in Dayton will create metal signs with each winning design that will be posted at the winning school exits.

The winners include Bellbrook High School student Emily Mills, teacher Michelle Fogertey; Cedarville High School student Caleb McKinion, teacher Jerod Rogers and Greeneview High School student Lane Goodbar, teacher Molly Beam.

Submitted photos Cedarville High School student Caleb McKinion from Jerod Rogers’ class submitted this texting and driving design for the billboard contest. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/10/web1_CMcKinion_Cedarville-copy.jpg Submitted photos Cedarville High School student Caleb McKinion from Jerod Rogers’ class submitted this texting and driving design for the billboard contest. Bellbrook High School student Emily Mills, as a part of Michelle Fogertey’s class, entered this artwork to raise awareness to distracted driving. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/10/web1_E.jpg Bellbrook High School student Emily Mills, as a part of Michelle Fogertey’s class, entered this artwork to raise awareness to distracted driving. Greeneview High School student Lane Goodbar, from Molly Beam’s class, created this billboard for the contest. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/10/web1_Goodbar-Greeneview-HS-2-1.jpg Greeneview High School student Lane Goodbar, from Molly Beam’s class, created this billboard for the contest.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of Greene County Public Health.

