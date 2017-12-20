Posted on by

A special farewell

Scott Halasz | Xenia Daily Gazette The City of Xenia had an open house Dec. 19 to recognize and honor Mayor Marsha Bayless and Councilmember Jeanne Mills for their years of service. Neither sought re-election in November. Pictured, Mills and Deputy Fire Chief Joe Mullikin chat.


Xenia Mayor Marsha Bayless says hello to some visitors.


Submitted photo Ohio Sen. Bob Hackett read proclamations for outgoing Mayor Marsha Bayless and outgoing Councilmember Jeanne Mills.


