A special farewell

Scott Halasz | Xenia Daily Gazette

The City of Xenia had an open house Dec. 19 to recognize and honor Mayor Marsha Bayless and Councilmember Jeanne Mills for their years of service. Neither sought re-election in November. Pictured, Mills and Deputy Fire Chief Joe Mullikin chat.

Xenia Mayor Marsha Bayless says hello to some visitors.

Submitted photo

Ohio Sen. Bob Hackett read proclamations for outgoing Mayor Marsha Bayless and outgoing Councilmember Jeanne Mills.