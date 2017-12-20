WPAFB offers tips on a stress-free holiday

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The Civilian Health Promotion Services is a mobile worksite wellness program at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is designed to sustain a safe, healthy, fit and ready workforce. CHPS provides free services and resources such as health screenings, educational classes, and wellness campaigns and initiatives that will help individuals maintain and improve their health and well-being.

The office can help individuals survive the holiday season with tips on keeping stress levels to a minimum.

Sarah Baker, CHPS health and wellness coordinator, said a step in reducing stress during the holidays is learning to say no.

“It is important to have boundaries,” said Baker. “Realize that although you would love to attend every invited get together or be the best gift giver during the holidays, you have to give yourself a little breathing room. Saying yes when you should say no can leave you feeling resentful and overwhelmed.”

Baker suggests sticking to healthy habits such as getting enough sleep, eating a well-balanced diet and participating in physical activity. She also advises to destress when feeling overwhelmed, by taking a time out and doing something for yourself.

“This could be 15 minutes of quiet time with your favorite cup of coffee, reading a book, listening to music or taking a walk,” said Baker. “Another way is to give back and volunteer your time to a charitable cause. There are also many opportunities especially during the holidays to give back to those in need.”

Along with the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, Baker said to keep in mind that the holidays can also bring feelings of sadness or depression and it is important to acknowledge those feelings by reaching out and connecting with others through community, religious or other social events.

Baker said if feeling down during the holidays continues, seek professional help and discuss with a doctor or mental health professional. DOD civilians and family members can also call the Employee Assistance Program at 800-222-0364. The EAP is available 24 hours a day, seveen days per week for free confidential help with work, family, personal matters, legal, financial issues and more. Military members can contact Military OneSource at 800-342-9647 for assistance.

“Holidays don’t always have to be perfect and just like years past, focus on you and your loved ones and try to not get lost in all of the holiday frenzy,” Baker said.

CHPS offers numerous classes throughout the year to help maintain a healthy lifestyle including stress management. For class schedules or additional information on CHPS, go to the CHPS website at www.AFMCwellness.com or the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WrightPattersonCHPS.

Xenia Daily Gazette

Story courtesy of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

