Hammer in the afternoon

Anna Bolton | Xenia Gazette

Greene County kids created string art Dec. 22 at Xenia Library using hammers, nails, wood, a template and string. Children worked with their parents and buddies during the afternoon craft activity, creating various shapes and images. The county’s public library system hosts art activities, story times, movies and more throughout the week at its seven locations. A calendar of events can be found on its website.

