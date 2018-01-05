GCCC to host open house for prospective students

XENIA — Greene County Career Center will hold its annual open house and chili supper for families of prospective students 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 18.

The event provides the opportunity for families to gather information regarding career-technical program offerings, academic classes, scholarship opportunities, industry certifications and college connections.

“Our strength at Greene County Career Center is offering modern career pathways for students seeking entry to college or looking to go directly into the workforce,” said Superintendent David Deskins. “We know that approximately 60 percent of our graduates go on to some kind of post-secondary education. Last year, our graduates earned around $1 million in scholarships, mostly through Clark State and Sinclair Community Colleges. It is important to know that our students earn skills that prepare them to be hired into a career field while, in many cases, still in high school.”

With college debt being a concern to most parents, the open house is geared toward students in grades eight through 10 from Greene County area schools, charter schools and home-schooling environments. Career-technical program labs will be open for touring and program teachers will be on hand to answer questions regarding job possibilities in their particular career pathway. Representatives from Clark State and Sinclair will be on hand to discuss their scholarship programs for GCCC students that can amount to $3000.

At the main campus, GCCC currently offers programs for juniors and seniors in the following areas: auto collision repair, automotive technology, career exploration, construction technology, cosmetology, criminal justice, culinary arts, digital media, electrical wiring and motor controls, equine science, health science, information technology, natural resource technology, power equipment mechanics, sports and exercise science, veterinary science and welding and metal fabrication. Equine science and veterinary science students take their mathematics, science, English and social studies classes at the main campus with their career-technical instruction occurring at the Agricultural Research Center.

Each year, approximately 3,500 high school and middle school students in Greene County take a career-technical class offered through Greene County Career Center or their home school district.

Greene County Career Center is located at 2960 West Enon Road in Xenia Township just off State Route 235 between Xenia and Fairborn. The open house is free and open to the public. For more information call 937-372-6941.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of Greene County Career Center.

