Dancing like snowflakes

Participants were given paper snowflakes, then were invited to sing and “dance like a snowflake” to a song about the season.

Photos by Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Daily Herald

The Yellow Springs Community Library hosted Preschool Story Time Jan. 5, inviting local children to hear a story and sing a song. It will host another Preschool Story Time 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12.

Photos by Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Daily Herald

The Yellow Springs Community Library hosted Preschool Story Time Jan. 5, inviting local children to hear a story and sing a song. It will host another Preschool Story Time 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12.

Photos by Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Daily Herald

The Yellow Springs Community Library hosted Preschool Story Time Jan. 5, inviting local children to hear a story and sing a song. It will host another Preschool Story Time 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12.