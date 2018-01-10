Body found at Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve identified as Springfield resident

CLIFTON — Michael Fowler, 65, of Springfield, has been identified as the body found Jan. 9 at Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve.

The incident is still under investigation. A hiker spotted Fowler’s body in the Little Miami River in Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve prompting the investigation headed by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Miami Township Fire Rescue Chief Colin Altman said officials were “uncertain” whether the incident was an accident, suicide or case of foul play. He added that crews were called into action approximately 1:30 p.m. Jan. 9 but was unsure how long the body had been there before crews arrived. However, Altman said it didn’t “seem” like it had been there for days.

“Usually there’s heavy traffic through here in the summer, but people like to come out here in the winter,” Altman said. “We try to keep everyone from walking in the woods when it’s icy like this.”

Upon the body being pulled from the water and recovered from the wooded area, the coroner’s office and ODNR started the investigation to make a determination concerning what took place.

The Miami Township Fire Rescue, Xenia Township Fire Department, ODNR, Greene County Coroner’s Office and Greene County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

