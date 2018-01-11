New youth fishing area planned for Xenia

XENIA — Additional youth fishing opportunities will be offered in 2018 in Xenia by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). The additional fishing area will provide shore fishing opportunities at several former hatchery ponds.

The youth fishing area will be located at the ODNR Division of Wildlife’s District Five office, 1076 Old Springfield Pike in Xenia. Youth ages 15 years and under can fish with a reservation. Fishing is planned to begin in early summer 2018 and will continue through Labor Day. Young anglers will be allowed to keep one fish per day at the ponds, but catching and releasing fish for the duration of the visit is welcome.

Young anglers must be accompanied by a parent or guardian while at the area, but adults do not need a fishing license. Adults cannot fish in the youth area, but may assist their young anglers. Equipment, bait, and ODNR Division of Wildlife employee assistance will be provided at no charge thanks to the purchases of Ohio fishing licenses and federal contributions from the Sport Fish Restoration Fund.

The SFR is a partnership between federal and state government, industry, and anglers and boaters. When anglers purchase rods, reels, fishing tackle, fish finders and motor boat fuel, they pay an excise tax. The federal government collects these taxes, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service administers and disburses these funds to state fish and wildlife agencies. These funds are used to acquire habitat, produce and stock fish, conduct research and surveys, provide aquatic education to youth, and secure and develop boat access.

More information will be released as improvements are completed to the fishing area. Read more about where to fish, how to target certain species, the popular Fish Ohio! program and more by visiting wildohio.gov.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

Anglers 15 years and younger encouraged to enjoy free, accessible fishing