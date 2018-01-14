Council members sworn in

XENIA — Three Xenia City Council members took the oath of office during the Jan. 11 meeting.

Levi Dean, Sarah Mays, and Wes Smith were sworn in by Law Director Donnette Fisher as family members and friends watched.

Dean was elected for the first time in November, while Mays, who was already on council, was sworn in as the newly elected mayor. Smith was re-elected to his seat. His first term began in 2010.

All three will serve for for years.