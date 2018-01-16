Deer elected to Yellow Springs chamber board

JAMESTOWN — Writer and business consultant Gery L. Deer has been elected to a three-year term on the Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Originally from Jamestown, Deer is the owner and CEO of GLD Enterprises Communications, Ltd., a strategic marketing and public relations firm he founded in 1998.

“I was honored just to have been asked to be included on the ballot for one of the seats coming open on the board,” Deer said. “The Yellow Springs community is remarkably supportive, business-friendly, and focused on a long-term, sustainable, local economy. I am proud to have been asked to be a part in guiding that vision.”

In college, Deer originally studied mechanical engineering and computer science. After graduation, he worked as a field technician and analyst, database developer, and researcher studying oil refinery operations all around the U.S. and Canada. He got his start as start as a freelance writer as a way help pay for his education, eventually achieving the senior editor position with his college newspaper.

Deer left the engineering industry to focus on his writing and follow in his family’s tradition of entrepreneurship. He started his first company in June 1994.

Since 2016 he has served as chairperson of the Executive Council and Communications Committee of Prevent Blindness Ohio’s Miami Valley Ohio chapter. Deer has also been involved in the H7 Connect networking organization for nearly two years.

He begins his three-year term with the Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors in January.

Xenia Daily Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz.

