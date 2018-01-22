County organizations among those receiving grants

DAYTON — In the first half of The Dayton Foundation’s fiscal year (July 1 through Dec 31, 2017), fund holders awarded 10,515 grants totaling $26.4 million to not-for-profit organizations locally and across the country.

This is a seven percent increase in dollars awarded over the same time period in 2016.

Among these were discretionary and Greenlight Grants awarded by the Foundation’s volunteer Grants Committee and approved by the Foundation’s Governing Board to address emerging community needs and opportunities. Recent discretionary and Greenlight Grant awards totaled $398,250 and promoted efforts in the areas of arts and culture, health, education, human services, philanthropy and other community-building endeavors.

Discretionary grants totaling $357,500 were awarded to the following organizations.

– Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, Inc. – $50,000 to assist in hiring additional lawyers to serve an increased number of low-income clients, as well as build community partnerships.

– Agape for Youth, Inc. – $7,000 to aid in launching the Bridging Hope and Futures program that will prepare youth for emancipation as they transition out of foster care.

– CityWide Neighborhood Development Corp. – $25,000 to help fund the final phase of the Lakeside Lake restoration project.

– Girl Scouts of Western Ohio – $22,000 to assist in piloting a program for economically disadvantaged girls in kindergarten through fourth grade.

– Greater Dayton Union Cooperative – $75,000 to assist in building a new cooperative grocery store in a designated food desert area.

– Omega Community Development Corp. – $75,000 to aid in building the Hope Center that will host generational poverty reduction programs.

– Partners in Hope, Inc. – $25,000 to help build a new facility to expand relief, education and development services for families in need.

– Toward Independence, Inc. – $12,500 to assist in facility renovations in order to expand adult day habilitation programs.

– We Care Arts, Inc. – $31,000 to help expand studio space for individuals with developmental disabilities.

– Wesley Community Center, Inc. – $35,000 to assist with renovations to the Center and its food pantry to better serve individuals and families in need.

The Foundation’s Greenlight Grants program assists organizations seeking quick, small grants for special projects, program expansions, capital improvements or capacity building. In recent months, $40,750 in Greenlight Grants were awarded to the following organizations.

– Alzheimer’s Association – $1,000 to purchase a grants management software license.

– B-W Greenway Community Land Trust – $4,000 to train staff and volunteers on Geographic Information Systems to develop maps and reports for conservation easements.

– Beaver Creek Wetlands Association, Inc. – $4,000 to create additional youth education programs, wetlands signage and new educational materials.

– Bike Miami Valley – $1,250 to purchase bike helmets and provide bike safety classes.

– Centerville Washington History – $2,500 to purchase mannequins for displaying historic textiles.

– Daybreak – $5,000 to create a youth-appropriate alcohol and drug rehabilitation outpatient clinic.

– Dayton Crayons to Classrooms – $3,000 to conduct a feasibility study for starting a mobile distribution program.

– Dayton Visual Arts Center -$2,000 to purchase a modular office system, partition and software.

– Learning Tree Farm – $5,000 to install a hard-top parking lot.

– League of World War I Aviation Historians – $2,000 to help construct a World War I Airman Monument.

– Life Essentials, Inc. – $2,000 to implement a cloud-based health records system.

– Miami Conservancy District – $2,000 to create an interactive website for the Great Miami River.

– Piqua Arts Council – $3,000 to conduct a facility needs assessment to determine future space and location needs.

– Rebuilding Together Dayton, Inc. – $2,000 to upgrade computer software.

– South Community, Inc. -$2,000 to help purchase exercise clothing, gym memberships and healthy cooking supplies for InShape program participants.

Funding for these two competitive grants programs is made possible by individuals who have established unrestricted or lightly restricted charitable funds, enabling the Foundation to act on opportunities for the community and address pressing needs throughout the region.

More information about The Dayton Foundation and its competitive grants programs is available at www.daytonfoundation.org or by calling 937-222-0410.

The Dayton Foundation is the regional community foundation for Greater Dayton. Since its establishment in 1921, the Foundation has helped people to help others, managing more than 3,500 charitable funds that have provided over $867 million in grants to nonprofits locally and nationwide.

Greene County news

Story courtesy of The Dayton Foundation.

Story courtesy of The Dayton Foundation.