Bridges of Hope receives donation

Simon Kenton Bridges of Hope received $500 from the Xenia Area Christian Mens Fellowship (XACMF) at its Dec. 29 meeting. Money is collected every Friday at the XACMF regular meetings and Bridges of Hope was selected to be the benefactor of this donation. The Bridges of Hope opened its doors to the homeless Dec. 18 and will provide free housing, evening meal and morning breakfast seven days a week. Pictured are Tracy Chizever, shelter manager, and Alan Anderson, president of XACMF. The XACMF meets 12 p.m. Friday at the Xenia Adult Recreation and Service Center, 130 E. Church St. All men are welcome to attend.